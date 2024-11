বয়সসীমা নিয়ে নতুন বিতর্ক, ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডাররা যে সমস্যায় পড়বেন

Automakers Want Trump to Keep Federal E.V. Regulations in Place Donald J. Trump promised to erase Biden tailpipe rules that are designed to get carmakers to produce E.V.s. But Detroit wants to keep them.

Inside the Lobbying Career of Susie Wiles, Trump’s New Chief of Staff Before managing the campaign of President-elect Donald J. Trump, Susie Wiles represented a tobacco company and a mining project, among others.

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Exchange Posts About Trump on X The world’s two richest men are longtime business rivals, but now one of them has the ear of the next president of the United States.

Phillips 66 Is Accused of Violating the Clean Water Act The oil company was indicted on charges of dumping nearly 800,000 gallons of contaminated wastewater into the Los Angeles County sewer system.