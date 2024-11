রমজানে দ্রব্যমূল্য সর্বোচ্চ সহনীয় করার চেষ্টা করবো: বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা

Trump Promised to Halve Energy Costs in 18 Months. Experts Have Doubts. A president has little control over global oil markets, economists say.

Republicans Ponder: What if the Trump Tax Cuts Cost Nothing? Some in the party are considering alternative ways of assessing the federal budget as they prepare to extend temporary tax cuts passed in 2017.

How People Are Earning Thousands Investigating Pandemic Fraud Some private citizens are hunting for potential cases of fraud tied to small-business loans. They have earned big payouts — in some cases, more than $1 million.

Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Benefit Friends and Punish Rivals Donald Trump has a record of pardoning favored companies from tariffs. Companies are once again lining up to try to influence him.