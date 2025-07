তারেক রহমান সমগ্র বাংলাদেশের মানুষকে এক সুতোয় গাঁথতে পেরেছিলেন: অমিত

Delta’s Stock Soars Over 10% on Signs of ‘Stabilized’ Travel Demand The airline reported better earnings than expected for its latest quarter, and restored its forecast for the rest of the year.

Video Game Actors End Contract Dispute Over A.I. The actors went on an 11-month strike against the studios behind Call of Duty and other games because of concerns that visual and voice replicas would reduce their work.

Tesla Sets Date for Shareholders Meeting After Protests The annual meeting will be in November, nearly four months after what is required under Texas law.

Trump Fuels Fear Among Immigrant Farm Workers in California’s Central Valley The fertile valley feeds the world. President Trump has thrown farmers and farmworkers there into turmoil, but recently offered them a glimmer of hope.