পঞ্চগড়ে জমি দখল ও হুমকির প্রতিবাদে সংবাদ সম্মেলন

How Trump’s Latest Tariff Threat Risks Deeper Damage to Europe’s Economy Economists had already downgraded growth for the European Union, and the new duties would hit industries there especially hard. Companies are looking for ways to blunt the impact.

Tariffs on Brazil Could Leave Coffee Drinkers With a Headache Trump’s pledge to place a 50 percent tariff on all imports from the South American nation will drive up the prices of coffee — and orange juice.

To Sidestep Trump Tariffs, Asian Nations Seek New Trade Partners Most nations are still negotiating in hopes of avoiding punitive import taxes. At the same time, they’re looking for trading partners as a way around the United States.

The Future of Weather Prediction Is Here. Maybe. Thanks to A.I., companies like WindBorne hope to usher in a golden age of forecasting. But they rely in part on government data — and the agency that provides it is in turmoil.