হাবিবসহ পাঁচ কর্মকর্তার নির্দেশেই পুলিশের গুলি

Nvidia Says U.S. Has Lifted Restrictions on A.I. Chip Sales to China The Silicon Valley chip giant said the Trump administration, which had shut down its sales to China three months ago, had assured it that licenses for the sales would now be granted.

China’s Economy Grows Steadily Despite Trump’s Tariffs Companies redirected exports through other countries to avoid U.S. tariffs, and policymakers turned up investment in manufacturing and infrastructure.

Tariffs on Brazil Could Leave Coffee Drinkers With a Headache President Trump’s pledge to place a 50 percent tariff on all imports from the South American nation will drive up the prices of coffee — and orange juice.

Trump Adds 17% Tariff on Tomatoes From Mexico The Trump administration is adding a 17 percent tariff to a year-round grocery store staple, while funneling more business to domestic tomato growers, largely in Florida.