জুলাই অভ্যুত্থানের রাষ্ট্রীয় স্বীকৃতি দেবে বিএনপি: সালাহউদ্দিন

CPI Shows US Inflation Sped Up in June as Trump’s Tariffs Pushed Up Prices The Consumer Price Index rose 2.7 percent from a year earlier, as the global trade war started to bite.

China Puts New Restrictions on E.V. Battery Manufacturing Technology Beijing will now require government licenses for any effort to transfer abroad the technologies crucial for producing inexpensive electric cars.

The Economy Has Been Resilient. The New Round of Tariffs May Hit Harder. The economy’s resilience so far to President Trump’s global trade war risks emboldening him and unleashing the sort of economic devastation that economists have long feared.

Mamdani Prepares to Meet With New York City’s Wary Business Leaders On Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist running for mayor, will meet with the who’s who of the corporate world as he prepares for the general election.