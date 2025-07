বিশেষজ্ঞদের নিয়ে সীমানা নির্ধারণে বিশেষ কারিগরি কমিটি ইসির

Canadian Retailer Couche-Tard Abandons Its $47 Billion Bid to Buy 7-Eleven Alimentation Couche-Tard’s $47 billion bid spurred changes at the chain’s Japanese owner. Now, the question is whether that momentum will carry forward.

Steve Benson, a Skewering, Pulitzer-Winning Cartoonist, Dies at 71 With national reach, he won the prize in 1993 and was a finalist for it four times while at The Arizona Republic. Some of his work rankled his own Mormon community.

What Is a Coffee Bucket? A Trend has Lattes Going Big for Attention. Across the United States, cafes are serving jumbo-size coffee drinks in plastic buckets. The gimmick is working.

Congress Was Supposed to Vote on 3 Crypto Bills This Week The crypto industry was headed for a landmark moment in the House with three bills that it helped push going to a vote. But a coalition of ultraconservative House Republicans staged a mutiny.