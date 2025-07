যশোর জেনারেল হাসপাতালে সিএনজির ব্যাটারি চুরি: পুলিশের হাতে হাতেনাতে ধরা যুবক

G.M. Profit Shrinks on Billion-Dollar Tariff Hit General Motors was the second auto company this week, after Stellantis, to show the toll that President Trump’s trade policies are taking on the industry.

AstraZeneca Joins Pharma Investment Push in U.S. Amid Tariff Threat The British drug maker plans to invest $50 billion in the United States as it seeks to appease President Trump.

U.S. Steel Producers Raise Prices After Tariffs Stymie Imports Steel producers like Cleveland Cliffs and Steel Dynamics both said this week that they raised prices after President Trump imposed a 50 percent tariff on imports.

Edith Chapin, NPR’s Top Editor, Is Stepping Down Edith Chapin, who is also acting chief content officer, has been editor in chief of the public radio network since 2023.