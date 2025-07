ঝিনাইদহে ব্যাবসায়ী সুদীপের ময়নাতদন্ত রিপোর্ট নিয়ে গড়িমিসি’র অভিযোগ

Governors Rebuke Managers of Largest U.S. Electric Grid Republican and Democratic governors in Eastern states sent a representative to a meeting of the PJM grid, which serves 67 million people in 13 states.

E.C.B. Pauses Rate-Cutting Campaign, as Trade Disputes Cloud Outlook After eight consecutive cuts, policymakers held interest rates steady, noting that “the environment remains exceptionally uncertain.”

Elon Musk Sees ‘Rough’ Times Ahead Shares in Tesla were down in premarket trading as the carmaker lays out the risks from President Trump’s tariffs and his scrapping of tax credits.

Canadian Company Claims to Find Large Oil Reserves in Poland The firm’s chief executive said that the field in the Baltic Sea might eventually produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil a day, making it the largest discovery in Northern Europe in more than a decade.