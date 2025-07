জলোচ্ছ্বাসে প্লাবিত হতে পারে ১৫ জেলা, বন্দনে ৩ নম্বর সংকেত

Volkswagen Hit Hard by Trump’s Tariffs The German automaker said that U.S. import duties erased about $1.5 billion from its profit in the first half of the year, and it lowered its forecasts for the full year.

Behind a Maine Coffee Company’s Decision to Raise Prices Like many companies, Rock City Coffee resisted increasing prices as President Trump’s trade war drove its costs up. Then it ran out of options.

What Did Trump’s Hard-Hat Tour of the Fed Accomplish? The president wanted to take Jerome Powell, the Fed chair, to task over the cost of renovations to the central bank’s headquarters, but Mr. Powell was having none of it.

The World Has Too Much Steel, but No One Wants to Stop Making It A global plunge in prices, led by increased production from China, and U.S. tariffs threaten steel manufacturing, which has long been a symbol of national might.