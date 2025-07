ইসির প্রস্তাবে একমত বিএনপি, পরিবর্তন চায় টিআইবি

Citing New Rules, Meta Says It Will End Political Ads in E.U. Meta said political advertising would end in October, citing a forthcoming E.U. regulation that it said presented “unworkable requirements.”

Volkswagen Is Hit Hard by Trump’s Tariffs The German automaker said U.S. import duties erased about $1.5 billion from its profit in the first half of the year, and it lowered its forecasts for the full year.

He Placated Regulators to Buy Paramount. But Can He Fix the Business? Paramount’s cable business has cratered. The news division is in turmoil. A.I. is coming for movies. And those are just the obvious challenges facing David Ellison as he takes control.

Project Veritas Withdraws Lawsuit Against The New York Times The conservative group accused The Times of defamation over an article published in 2020.