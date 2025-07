ডাক্তার-নার্স ও লাইসেন্স ছাড়াই চলছে যশোর জনতা হসপিটাল এন্ড ডায়গনস্টিক সেন্টার !!!

Canadian Company Claims to Find Large Oil Reserves in Poland The firm’s chief executive said the field in the Baltic Sea might eventually produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil a day, making it the largest discovery in Northern Europe in more than a decade.

Plastic Turf Fields Are Taking Over America The debate over whether to install turf over grass fields has become a referendum on sports, health, the environment and the use of scarce public resources.

James Leprino, ‘Willy Wonka of Cheese’ Who Revolutionized Pizza, Dies at 87 He turned a small family grocery store into a mozzarella empire, producing most of the cheese for American pizza chains like Domino’s, Papa Johns and Pizza Hut.

A Price Just for You, Specifically “Surveillance pricing” — adjusted to what an individual customer is likely to pay — drew inquiries from the Biden administration. Now companies may feel emboldened to lean in.