যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-বাংলাদেশ শুল্ক আলোচনা: প্রথম দিনে মিলেছে শুল্ক হ্রাসের ইঙ্গিত

How a Chinese Brand Reshaped Hong Kong’s Food Delivery Scene Meituan, the Chinese food delivery giant, tested its global expansion in Hong Kong, where its Keeta service displaced a rival before moving to other markets.

Top F.D.A. Official Resigns Under Pressure After turning down several new drugs and restricting use of another, Dr. Vinay Prasad drew the ire of the right-wing influencer Laura Loomer and others.

What Happened to the MAGA Instant Pot? As its private-equity owner fought antitrust allegations, the countertop cooker suddenly embraced the president’s politics, trying the new playbook of lobbying through flattery.

Starbucks Earnings Show Same-Store Sales Slid Amid Turnaround Effort The C.E.O., Brian Niccol, said the coffee chain’s turnaround was in progress, and sales in China increased for first time in more than a year.