এমপিওভুক্ত শিক্ষকদের বিশেষ সুবিধা নিয়ে নতুন নির্দেশনা

What Does It Cost to Keep Workers Safe? The deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan raises questions about what’s needed now to adequately secure office buildings.

The First Soda in Space: When NASA Got Caught Up in the Cola Wars In the summer of 1985, NASA, the Reagan White House and seven talented astronauts were wrangled into an orbital battle over soft-drink supremacy.

Top F.D.A. Official Resigns Under Pressure After turning down several new drugs and restricting use of another, Dr. Vinay Prasad drew the ire of the right-wing influencer Laura Loomer and others.

TikTok Asks Users to Help Police Misinformation The popular app will let users add context to videos through a “community notes” program much like those on X and Meta.