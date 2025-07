যশোরে অবৈধ ‌‌’মিনি মেডিকেল কলেজে’ ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের অভিযান, ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা

Murky Pledges of Investment Cast Shadow on Trump’s Trade Deals Recent global trade deals with the United States were secured with huge, often vaguely defined investment pledges from partners like Japan.

Key Inflation Measure Rose in June, Adding to Pressure on Fed The price index was the latest indication that President Trump’s tariffs are beginning to show up in consumer prices.

China Summons Nvidia Over ‘Backdoor Security’ Risks of A.I. Chips The move came two weeks after the Trump administration reversed course to allow Nvidia to sell the coveted artificial intelligence chips in China.

White House Urges ‘Pro-Innovation Mindset’ to Crypto In New Report In a 168-page report, the White House called on banking regulators, tax officials and U.S. lawmakers to implement policies that would advance the crypto industry’s agenda.