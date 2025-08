১৫ শতাংশ কমিয়ে বাংলাদেশের ওপর ২০ শতাংশ শুল্ক যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

Cambodia Agrees to a Reduced Tariff and Breathes a Sigh of Relief Initially 49%, it was lowered to 19%, easing worries of a damaging hit to the country’s garment and footwear production industries.

E.U. Did Not Retain Texts Sought by Journalists on Covid Vaccine Deal The European Union acknowledged for the first time that a top official reviewed the messages, but said it had no duty to keep them, despite intense interest.

Amazon Reports Strong Retail Demand, but Says Future Is Less Clear Consumers spent more than expected on the e-commerce giant’s site, while margins tightened at the company’s all-important cloud computing division.