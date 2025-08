২০ শতাংশ শুল্ক অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের আরেকটি সফলতা: আসিফ নজরুল

It’s Time for That Often-Dreaded Task: Buying Back-to-School Supplies Parents of children in kindergarten through high school are spending an average of $144, and that’s coming as families are feeling financial stress.

The Stock Market Is Good, Bad and Ugly, Often in Quick Succession The market’s best days frequently occur in the midst of misery, our columnist says, so don’t bother trying to figure out where stocks are heading.

Fed Dissenters Defend Call for July Rate Cut as Trump Intensifies Attacks on Powell The central bank this week kept interest rates steady for a fifth-straight meeting, prompting the first double dissent from members of the powerful Board of Governors since 1993.