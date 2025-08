যশোরে ‘৩৬ জুলাই’ নারী যোদ্ধাদের পুনর্মিলনী অনুষ্ঠিত: ফ্যাসিস্ট রাষ্ট্রব্যবস্থা বদলের আহ্বান

Stocks Drop as Trump’s New Tariffs Weigh on Markets Signs of cracks in the U.S. labor market and President Trump’s newest barrage of tariffs shook investors around the world, weighing on stocks, the dollar and more.

Big Downward Jobs Revisions Could Be a Warning Sign for the Economy Employers added far fewer jobs in May and June than previously reported. Such downgrades have historically meant trouble for the labor market.

The Stock Market Is Good, Bad and Ugly, Often in Quick Succession The market’s best days frequently occur in the midst of misery, our columnist says, so don’t bother trying to figure out where stocks are heading.

Switzerland Is Stunned by 39% U.S. Tariff, Among the Highest in the World Swiss officials plan to negotiate furiously for a lower rate in the coming days, before the punishing levy takes effect.