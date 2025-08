যশোরে গলায় ওড়না পেঁচিয়ে তরুণীর আত্মহত্যা

Trump Will Slow, but May Not Stop, the Rise of Electric Vehicles President Trump and Republicans in Congress are eliminating federal incentives to buy electric vehicles, but carmakers need to keep selling and investing in them.

India Will Buy Russian Oil Despite Trump’s Threats, Officials Say There is a growing sense in India that its leaders should not allow American policymaking to shape its choices on vital energy supplies.

Putin Widens Effort to Control Russia’s Internet The introduction of a state-approved messaging app has raised fears that Russia could be preparing to block WhatsApp and Telegram.

Harm or Help? Why Companies Are Battling Tariffs Meant to Benefit Them. Economists say the way the Trump administration is imposing tariffs is backfiring for some of the businesses they are meant to help.