নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতি তুলে ধরলেন ইসি সচিব

Joby Will Buy Blade’s Helicopter Taxi Business for $125 Million Joby Aviation, which is developing electric aircraft, will acquire the passenger business of Blade, a New York helicopter operator, for $125 million.

Tesla Grants Musk $29 Billion in Stock to ‘Keep Elon’s Energies Focused’ The “interim” package announced on Monday was intended to help retain Elon Musk, whose previous pay plan was invalidated by a judge.

