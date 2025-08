আওয়ামী লীগ যে অপকর্ম করেছে তা আর কাউকে করতে দেয়া হবে না- অমিত

Spirit Airlines Pilot Is Charged With Stalking Two Children The pilot, Dominic Cipolla, was arrested in July while on duty at New Orleans International Airport, the airline said.

What to Know About India’s Oil Trade With Russia President Trump accused India of aiding Moscow’s war on Ukraine by purchasing Russian energy, derailing trade talks between India and the United States.

Leonard Lopate, Longtime New York Radio Host, Dies at 84 He mastered the art of the interview over 32 years on public radio, at WNYC. He was fired in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment, which he vehemently denied.

Trump to Double India’s Tariff to 50% Over Russian Oil Purchases Tariffs on Indian exports to the United States will surge to 50 percent by late August, as part of an effort by President Trump to pressure Russia into resolving its war in Ukraine.