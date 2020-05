শপিংমল-দোকানপাট খোলার সিদ্ধান্ত পুনর্বিবেচনার আহ্বান ১৪ দলের

U.S. Jobs Report Shows Clearest Data Yet on Economic Toll: Live Updates The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Live News and Updates The U.S. shed a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April. Big cities are the primary generators of new cases. An aide to the vice president tested positive on Friday and President Trump will be tested daily after a valet fell ill.

White-Collar Companies Race to Be Last to Return to the Office Google, Facebook, Amazon, Capital One and others are extending work-from-home policies to September and sometimes far beyond.

Upstate Will Be First to Test New York’s Arts Appetite Under the governor’s reopening plan, theaters, museums and community art centers upstate will open well before city venues. Will visitors come?