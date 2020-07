করোনার মধ্যেই রিজার্ভ ও রেমিটেন্সে রেকর্ড

Congress Eyes More Spending as Virus Surges and Economy Struggles Republicans and Democrats are considering new aid for workers and businesses, but lobbyists and lawmakers say the Trump administration is not deeply engaged.

Deutsche Bank May Offer Wirecard a Lifeline Deutsche Bank said it was considering offering emergency financing to the hobbled German fintech giant, which has filed for insolvency.

Berkshires Museums Announce Reopening Plans Under Phase 3 Mass MoCA, the Norman Rockwell Museum and the Clark Art Institute will reopen this month, with programming changes and social-distancing measures.

Researchers Debate Infecting People With Coronavirus to Test Vaccines The technique, called a human challenge trial, has been used to evaluate other vaccines.