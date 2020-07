মহেশপুরের ৪৮ কিলোমিটার সড়ক উন্নয়ন কাজ শেষ হয়নি দেড় বছরেও!

Valentina Sampaio Is the First Transgender Model for Sports Illustrated The Brazilian model, who is in the magazine’s swimsuit issue, was also the first transgender woman to work for Victoria’s Secret and grace the cover of Vogue magazine.

Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After CEO Bob Unanue Praises Trump “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump,” Bob Unanue said on Thursday at the White House. Critics said they would no longer use his products.

For 20 Years, His Firm Called Him Antoine. Now Mohamed Is Suing. Mohamed Amghar, a retired software sales manager in France, has filed a discrimination complaint against his former employer, accusing the company of making him use a traditional French name at work.

At a Time of Financial Stress, 401(k) Fees Matter More Than Ever These expenses always eat away at savings balances, but as the pandemic drags on, savers should be especially aware of how to keep them down.