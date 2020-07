Walmart to Require Masks in Stores The new rule, which goes into effect on Monday, is a strong statement about wearing masks in public spaces at a time when the issue has become politicized.

Boeing’s 737 Max Will Return to a Devastated Aviation Industry Airlines have canceled orders for hundreds of the troubled jet because of its safety problems and the pandemic, but others are still eager to buy them.

You’re Doomscrolling Again. Here’s How to Snap Out of It. In a pandemic that forces us to stay home, bingeing on doom-and-gloom news feels irresistible. These health experts offer ways to break the habit.

As Europe’s Economies Reopen, Consumers Go on a Spending Spree Supported by government furlough programs, people freed from lockdowns are opening their wallets at a record pace. The virus will determine how long that lasts.