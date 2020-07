মানবদেহে অক্সফোর্ডের ভ্যাকসিনে সাফল্য, তৈরি হচ্ছে এন্টিবডি

‘Less Optimistic’ and ‘More Cautious’: Top C.E.O.s Fret as Virus Cases Rise Many of the nation’s business leaders are steeling themselves for a period of prolonged economic disruption and the prospect of a slow, halting recovery.

Hotels Nix Mints and Breakfast Buffets. Hand Sanitizer, Anyone? “Shellshocked” by the pandemic and the drop-off in business, hotels are rethinking amenities and trying to allay travelers’ concerns.

Google Virus Apps Give it Way to Access Location Data Some government agencies that use the software said they were surprised that Google may pick up the locations of certain app users. Others said they had unsuccessfully pushed Google to make a change.