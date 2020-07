আবারও আইসিইউতে হেফাজত আমির আল্লামা শফী

E.U. Adopts Groundbreaking Stimulus to Fight Coronavirus Recession The $857 billion package includes unprecedented steps to help less wealthy countries, including selling collective debt and giving much of the money as grants, not loans.

Mistrust of a Coronavirus Vaccine Could Imperil Widespread Immunity Billions are being poured into developing a shot, but the rapid timetable and President Trump’s cheerleading are creating a whole new group of vaccine-hesitant patients.

Cathy Areu and Jennifer Eckhart Sue Fox News and Hosts, Claiming Misconduct The lawsuit depicts a misogynist culture at the cable network, which fired Ed Henry, a longtime anchor, after an investigation of misconduct claims last month.