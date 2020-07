বরখাস্ত-বদলির মুখে স্বাস্থ্যের ১২ কর্মকর্তা!

E.U. Adopts Groundbreaking Stimulus to Fight Coronavirus Recession The $857 billion package includes unprecedented steps to help less wealthy countries, including selling collective debt and giving much of the money as grants, not loans.

Twitter Takedown Targets QAnon Accounts The company permanently suspended thousands of accounts associated with the fringe conspiracy theory movement. Facebook was said to be preparing to take similar action.

Pandemic Luxury: ‘Concierge-Style’ Coaches and $350 Movie Tickets The coronavirus is turning everyday pleasures into extravagances available only to those willing to shell out big bucks.