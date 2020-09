৫ বছরের চুক্তিতে ম্যান সিটিতে যাচ্ছেন মেসি

Twitter Hack May Have Had Another Mastermind: A 16-Year-Old On Tuesday, federal agents served a Massachusetts teenager with a search warrant. He appears to have played a significant role in the July 15 Twitter attack, investigators and fellow hackers said.

In Coming Wave of Pandemic-Induced Vacancies, Some See Opportunity As the outlook for retail, hotel and office space shifts, some developers are already planning to convert empty properties to new uses.

Mnuchin Testifies Before Congress on Coronavirus Aid: Live Updates The latest economic and business news during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung's J.Y. Lee Faces New Charges Lee Jae-yong stands accused of stock price manipulation and other offenses as he sought to tighten his control over the major corporate empire.