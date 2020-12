বাঘারপাড়ায় স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থী দীলু পাটোয়ারীর ভোট বর্জন

Gabriela Hearst Unveiled as Chloé’s New Artistic Director The Uruguayan-born, New York-based designer will continue as creative director at her namesake brand alongside her new role.

Biden Picks Katherine Tai as Trade Representative Ms. Tai, a chief trade lawyer in the House, has extensive experience with China and played a key role in hammering out the new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Airbnb Prices I.P.O. at $68 a Share The move, which is the second time the home-rental company raised its offering price, would value Airbnb for as much as $42 billion.

U.A.E. Approves a Chinese Coronavirus Vaccine, but Doubts Swirl The announcement by the United Arab Emirates that it approved a Chinese vaccine was met with silence from China, and raised more questions.