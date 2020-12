যশোরের বাঘারপাড়ায় আওয়ামী লীগ কর্মী হত্যা : ১৭ জনের মামলা

Biden and Harris Are Time’s Persons of the Year for 2020 The magazine chose the president-elect and the vice president-elect over frontline health care workers (along with Dr. Anthony S. Fauci), the racial justice movement and President Trump.

‘Star Wars,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and More as Disney Leans Sharply Into Streaming A blitz of new projects includes 10 series from the “Star Wars” universe for Disney+, which now has 87 million subscribers. Hulu will also get a major content boost.

F.D.A. Panel Gives Green Light to Pfizer's Covid Vaccine The blessing of these experts means that the agency will likely OK the vaccine’s use, paving the way for health care workers to begin getting shots next week.

‘Is Exxon a Survivor?’ The Oil Giant Is at a Crossroads. Exxon Mobil is struggling to find its footing as demand for oil and gas falls and world leaders and businesses pledge to fight climate change.