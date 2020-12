বেনাপোলে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী দিবস পালিত

Wall Street Journal Opinion Editor Defends Item on Dr. Jill Biden “There’s nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism,” Paul A. Gigot said as he accused Democrats of orchestrating a coordinated response to an op-ed piece.

Apple TV Was Making a Show About Gawker. Then Tim Cook Found Out. Big tech companies now exert huge influence over what stories get told. The message is clear: Be careful who you offend.

The Week in Business: Getting Vaccines From Here to There Christmas came early for Airbnb and DoorDash. But Facebook is on the naughty list.

Vaccinated? Show Us Your App Covid-19 health pass apps could help reopen businesses and restore the economy. They could also unfairly exclude people from travel and workplaces.