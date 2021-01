তিন সাংবাদিকের নামে ৮ থানায় একযোগে জিডি করায় জেইউজের নিন্দা

Mega Millions Ticket for $1 Billion Jackpot Was Sold in Michigan An unidentified person bought the Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in Novi, Mich. It was the third-biggest jackpot in U.S. history.

Progressives Are Seething Over Biden’s Likely Pick for Banking Regulator A former Obama administration official is the front-runner to be comptroller of the currency. The prospect has angered groups hoping for more dramatic reform.

Biden Seeks to Define His Presidency by an Early Emphasis on Equity Only two presidents before him have used their inaugural weeks to push for equality with the same force, according to one historian.

Help With Vaccination Push Comes From Unexpected Businesses Microsoft, Starbucks and Amazon are among the companies offering the government assistance with logistics and operations.