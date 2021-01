ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা নিতে গিয়ে কেউ আক্রান্ত হলে দায় কে নেবে?

Which Covid Vaccine Should You Get? Experts Weigh the Effect Against Severe Disease Infectious disease doctors say getting a shot of the J&J vaccine, which has a lower efficacy against the virus than other vaccines, would still be well worthwhile.

Robinhood, in Need of Cash, Raises $1 Billion From Its Investors The no-fee trading app, which is popular with young investors, has been strained by the high volume of trading this week in stocks such as GameStop.

Everything’s a Joke Until It’s Not Reddit communities grow powerful in plain sight. Why do they keep taking the world by surprise?