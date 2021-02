দুদকে তলব: সময় চেয়েছেন এনআরবির তিন পরিচালক ও অংশীদার

Survey Says: Never Tweet The tensions in newsrooms over reporters’ social media presence are not just about politics.

Melvin Capital, Squeezed by Its Bets Against GameStop, Lost 53 Percent in January A principal reason for the hit to Melvin Capital’s monthly performance were the massive losses the firm suffered when small investors bid up the stock of GameStop.

As Bitcoin’s Price Surges, Affluent Investors Start to Take a Look Cryptocurrencies, originally a way to conduct business outside the financial system, are increasingly seen as an asset akin to private equity or venture capital.

Which Covid Vaccine Should You Get? Experts Cite the Effect Against Severe Disease Infectious disease doctors say getting a shot of the J&J vaccine, which has a lower efficacy against the virus than other vaccines, would still be well worthwhile.