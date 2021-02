রাজধানীতে বিএনপির মিছিলে পুলিশের ধাওয়া, লাঠিপেটা

A Spreadsheet of China's Censorship Shows the Human Toll An online spreadsheet with an anonymous minder tabulates Xi Jinping’s crackdown on speech.

Amazon Moves From Film Industry’s Margins to the Mainstream With several films competing for Golden Globes on Sunday night and a number of high-priced movies coming this year, the streaming service has altered its reputation in Hollywood.

India’s Economy Exits Deep Recession as Fledgling Recovery Strengthens Economic output grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter, but the recovery is uneven, with small businesses facing the brunt of the downturn.