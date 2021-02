আজকের বাংলাদেশ এক বদলে যাওয়া বাংলাদেশ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

What's Mohamed Hadid Doing in Franklin Canyon? Mohamed Hadid (father of Bella and Gigi) has been trying to build an enormous compound on one of the most popular hiking spots in the Los Angeles area. What could possibly go wrong?

China Tried to Slow Divorces by Making Couples Wait. Instead, They Rushed. A new rule requiring a cooling-off period before a divorce could be granted led to an outcry, as well as a surge of applications to beat the deadline.

WeWork’s Path to Markets Is Cleared as Co-Founder and SoftBank Settle Suit Adam Neumann was said to be selling $480 million of his shares to the Japanese conglomerate, which aims to take WeWork public.