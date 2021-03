ঝিনাইদহে আন্তজার্তিক নারী দিবস উপলক্ষে মানববন্ধন

MacKenzie Scott, a Philanthropist and Ex-Wife of Jeff Bezos, Remarries Her new husband, Dan Jewett, is a high school science teacher. He has pledged to work with her in giving away much of her billions.

Lessons From a Year of Pandemic Spending Lost jobs and lockdowns forced almost everyone to change spending habits. How many of those changes will stick? We talked to five households about their pandemic budgeting.

Can Long-Term Care Employers Require Staff Members to Be Vaccinated? As legal experts and ethicists debate, some companies aren’t waiting.