যশোরের মণিরামপুরে নিখোজ গৃহবধূর অর্ধগলিত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

Inside Corporate America’s Frantic Response to the Georgia Voting Law Companies like Delta are caught between Democrats focused on social justice and populist Republicans. They face major political consequences no matter what they do.

Bat Used by Lou Gehrig in 1938 Sells at Auction for $715,120 The 34-inch, 36-ounce Bill Dickey model Louisville Slugger had been owned by the family of Earle Combs, a onetime teammate of Gehrig’s and coach with the New York Yankees, auctioneers said.

The Lawyer Behind the Throne at Fox Even before the company’s C.E.O., Lachlan Murdoch, moved to Australia, Viet Dinh was seen as Fox’s power center.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Roars at the Box Office With $48.5 Million Even though it was streaming at the same time, moviegoers flocked to theaters. But with caps on seating capacity, analysts said, the take was about half of what was normal.