ভারতে টুইটারের প্রধান কর্মকর্তা আটক

Facebook Antitrust Cases Brought By FTC and States Are Thrown Out The judge, James E. Boasberg, said that the Federal Trade Commission’s complaint lacked facts, and that the agency needed to refile it within 30 days.

Survey Finds Support for Halting Federal Unemployment Benefits A slim majority of respondents said it was time for supplementary payments to end, backing a position taken by many Republicans.

High Lumber Prices Add Urgency to a Decades-Old Trade Fight Forced to pay more for wood, home builders want the Biden administration to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian imports. It won’t be easy.

Boeing faces new questions on the development of its latest big plane. The Federal Aviation Administration says the 777X may need more test flights and will get closer scrutiny, adding to the manufacturer’s recent troubles.