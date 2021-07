ডেল্টা প্রতিরোধে ফাইজারের টিকা কম কার্যকর: গবেষণা

Work at Home or the Office? Either Way, There’s a Start-Up for That. As more Americans return to an office a few days a week, start-ups providing tools for hybrid work are trying to cash in.

Biotech Company That Botched Vaccines Faces Investor Revolt In the latest shareholder lawsuit, a pension fund accused executives at Emergent BioSolutions of insider trading. The company, under investigation by Congress, has halted manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccines at its Baltimore factory at regulators’ request.

They Resurrected MGM. Amazon Bought the Studio. Now What? Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy have reinvigorated a once-storied Hollywood institution. Now it needs to figure out its place in a streaming company.

Fox’s New Channel Changes the Climate for Weather TV As viewers tune out cable news, Rupert Murdoch is preparing the debut of Fox Weather, a potentially powerful new player in a sphere long dominated by the Weather Channel.