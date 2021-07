কাল থেকে শুরু হচ্ছে কঠোর বিধিনিষেধ

PG&E plans a 10-year effort to put power lines underground to reduce fire risk. The California utility said the work would involve about 10,000 miles of its network, a project potentially costing tens of billions of dollars.

Kathy Andrade, Unionist Who Fought for Immigrant Workers, Dies at 88 Her work on behalf of garment workers helped prod organized labor to rethink its approach to an increasingly immigrant-based work force.

The National Labor Relations Board grants a reprieve to inflatable rats. A symbol long used by union members to draw attention to suspect labor practices survives a legal challenge.