রামেক হাসপাতালের করোনা ওয়ার্ডে ১০ জনের মৃত্যু

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for 7 days over vaccine misinformation. Ms. Greene violated Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation policy with a tweet on Monday, the platform said. She could be permanently barred if she violates the policy again.

Dominion sues Newsmax and One America News. The company accused the right-wing television networks of defamation for “spreading misinformation” about its voting machines.

San Diego Gets Its Answer to the Hollywood Bowl, Just in Time The dazzling new $85 million Rady Shell was intended as a summer home for the San Diego Symphony. But with the coronavirus still spreading, the orchestra plans to stay through the fall.

Walter Yetnikoff, Powerful but Abrasive Record Executive, Dies at 87 Mr. Yetnikoff led CBS Records during the boom years that included Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album. Then he fell from grace.