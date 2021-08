ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়ায় নৌকাডুবি: ১০ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

Spies for Hire: China’s New Breed of Hackers Blends Espionage and Entrepreneurship The state security ministry is recruiting from a vast pool of private-sector hackers who often have their own agendas and sometimes use their access for commercial cybercrime, experts say.

Supreme Court Ends Biden’s Eviction Moratorium The ruling followed political and legal maneuvering by the administration to retain protections for tenants. It puts hundreds of thousands at risk of being put out of their homes.

Apple Settlement Gives App Developers a Way to Avoid Its Commission It also will create a $100 million fund to pay them. A judge’s decision in a higher-profile fight with Epic Games, a leading video game maker, is still pending.

Time’s Up C.E.O. Resigns Amid Crisis Over Cuomo Ties The departure is the latest fallout from revelations that group leaders advised the former New York governor on handling harassment allegations.