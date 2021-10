রাজধানীতে মাদক বিরোধী অভিযানে গ্রেফতার ৬৩

Southwest Airlines’ Widespread Cancellations Disrupt Weekend Travel More than a thousand flights were canceled on Sunday and 800 on Saturday. The airline blamed air traffic control and “disruptive weather,” but no other carrier reported problems.

La Guardia 'Security Incident' Draws Emergency Response A flight from Indianapolis declared an emergency and landed after a passenger acted suspiciously, officials said.

The Brands of the James Bond Franchise Finally Celebrate ‘No Time to Die’ For brands associated with the Bond franchise, the connection is valuable enough to throw do-over parties for the latest film.

James Bond Returns and Theaters See Reason for Hope “No Time to Die” has taken in more than $300 million worldwide. The overall box office remains fragile, however, and the future for films that aren’t part of big-budget franchises is unsure.