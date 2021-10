দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা ট্রাকে বাসের ধাক্কায় নিহত ৬

Funding Fight Threatens Plan to Pump Billions Into Affordable Housing A federal voucher program is at risk of being sharply scaled back as the White House seeks to slash its social policy package to appease two centrist senators.

Retail Sales Jump in September as Consumers Spend More and Prices Rise The 0.7% increase was better than expected. Rising consumer prices were a factor, but economists said the results showed Americans wanted to get out and shop.

Wall Street Sees a Record Deal Spree as a Reason for Optimism Fees from advising corporate clients on mergers and other deals raised bottom lines across Wall Street. Bankers say it’s a good sign for the recovery.

David F. Kennedy, Whose Ad Agency Put Nike on the Map, Dies at 82 Breaking from Madison Avenue tradition, he co-founded Wieden+Kennedy in Portland, Ore., one of the largest remaining independent agencies.