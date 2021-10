হবিগঞ্জে দুই ট্রাকের মুখোমুখি সংঘর্ষে ২ চালক নিহত

Tesla shares surpass $1 trillion in value. The electric-car maker’s latest surge came after a deal to supply vehicles to Hertz. Its stock has risen more than tenfold since March 2020.

Facebook profits jump 17 percent. The results in the latest quarter are a sign of the company’s financial strength as it faces a public relations crisis.

Supply Chain Shortages: Your Questions Answered Confession: We didn’t even have a logistics beat before the pandemic. Now we do. Here’s what we’ve learned about the global supply chain disruption.

Amazon workers in Staten Island file to hold a union election. The effort could bring a second unionization vote at an Amazon warehouse in less than a year.