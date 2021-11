২১ দিনের ‘পথে পথে বিজয়’ শুরু হচ্ছে ২৬ নভেম্বর

Samsung will build a $17 billion chip plant in Texas. Taylor went to great lengths to lure the Samsung plant. The city, its independent school district and the surrounding county promised the company hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks.

Biden to Tap Into U.S. Oil Reserves to Combat Rising Gas Prices In an attempt to reduce energy prices, the U.S. will release 50 million barrels of crude. Five other nations also will dip into stockpiles.

Order Blocking New York Times Coverage of Project Veritas Stays in Place A New York trial judge said he needed more time to deliberate on an order that the newspaper argued violates the First Amendment.

Elizabeth Holmes resumes her testimony in her fraud trial. The founder of Theranos unexpectedly took the stand in her own defense on Friday, the latest twist in a trial that has captivated Silicon Valley.