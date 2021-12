ঝালকাঠিতে লঞ্চে আগুন, ৩০ মরদেহ উদ্ধার

Franklin A. Thomas, Pathbreaking Ford Foundation President, Dies at 87 He rose from working-class Brooklyn to become the first Black person to run a major American philanthropy, and he revitalized it, shifting its focus to poverty and education.

Jesse Watters's Incendiary Fauci Comments Follow a Fox News Pattern Comments by Jesse Watters, a host of “The Five,” were in keeping with previous derogatory remarks about Dr. Anthony Fauci by hosts and conservatives.

Selling Luxury Apartments Where Oliver Twist Once Asked for Gruel Want to understand London’s economic transformation? Take a look at the condo conversion of a workhouse near where a young Charles Dickens lived.

Beware the Elf on a Shelf, Privacy Watchdogs Warn Privacy organizations acknowledge that the elf isn’t the biggest security threat, but they say that he teaches children the wrong lessons about accepting surveillance.