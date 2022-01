মমেকের করোনা ইউনিটে চার জনের মৃত্যু

Bank of America says it will cut overdraft fees this year. The country’s second-biggest bank will trim its $35 overdraft fee to $10 starting in May.

Jerome Powell Says Fed Is Prepared to Raise Rates to Tame Inflation The Federal Reserve chair testified before lawmakers while seeking Senate confirmation to a second term.

The Met Will Pay Museum Guards More Amid Covid-Related Shortages Beyond recent absences caused by a surge in cases, the museum has faced some difficulties hiring guards to replace those laid off earlier in the pandemic.

United Airlines Cuts Flights as Workers Call in Sick The airline said was cutting its flight schedule to manage the shortage as workers call in sick.